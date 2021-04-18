Chicago Mayor Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors, will serve “today, tomorrow and into the future”

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot rebuked rumors of her resignation that began circulating on social media late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, saying she will serve “today, tomorrow and into the future.”

Community activist Ja’Mal Green said in a now-deleted tweet Saturday night that Lightfoot would resign from her position on Sunday, with later rumors speculating a potential resignation was due to rumors of personal infidelity.

2/ It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

4/ Anyone who wants to work with me to make progress, I'm ready. Even if we don't always see eye to eye, if you actually love this city and want to be part of making it better, let's do the work.



The rest of you, get out of the way. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

P.S. – I did not move into a fantasy castle in Sauganash. Enjoy your Sunday. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

Lightfoot responded to the rumors Sunday morning in a series of tweets, where she said “it’s shocking and disappointing” to see people with a prominent social media presence “peddling this trash as truth.”