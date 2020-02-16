Chicago squad cars collide, six officers injured

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Chicago police officers are injured after crashing into each other on the city’s west side on Saturday night.

It happened near Springfield in Jackson, in East Garfield Park. Police say two squad cars collided while responding to a call.

“It was just a tragic accident, they just happened to be at the intersection at the exact same moment, responding to a call of an officer needs assistance, it’s just a tragic incident they were both there at the same exact time and they hit each other,” Police Sergeant Al Stinitis said.

One officer is in serious condition as of Sunday morning while the other five are stable.

