Chicago: ‘We are not playing.’ City leaders and sports teams unite to combat COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — City leaders and Chicago sports teams paired up to create a campaign they hope will save lives. It’s called “We Are Not Playing.”

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the campaign. It was designed to use the influence of local sports teams to get their players, fans, and residents to take the coronavirus threats seriously and follow social distancing guidelines.

The slogan has two meanings:

To indicate Chicago sports teams aren’t messing around during the pandemic.

Reminds everyone that COVID-19 needs to be taken seriously.

“They’re not playing and neither are we. Thanks to their support, we’ll be leveraging their vast network to drill down on the message of stay home and save lives, here in Chicago and across our state. As we saw from the growing numbers over the weekend, this virus is truly deadly,” Mayor Lightfoot explained.

The city’s baseball, football, hockey, and men’s and women’s basketball and soccer teams are all apart of the campaign.

