Chicago wrong raid victim speaks out after footage released, Mayor Lightfoot apologizes

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN/AP) -A woman spoke out Wednesday nearly two years after Chicago police officers raided the wrong home and handcuffed her.

Anjanette Young said she is a private person, but that her privacy was violated by Chicago police officers.

She said they’re guilty of reckless incompetence after footage was released of that night.

Nearly two years ago on Feb. 21, 2019, the social worker was in her own home when police busted down her door with a search warrant.

Footage shows her frightened and naked as she was handcuffed at gunpoint.

“You’ve got the wrong house, I live alone,” she said that night.

Trembling, weeping and pleading for an explanation, she was told to “relax.”

“Relax? You’re telling me to relax? You’ve got the wrong house.” Young said.

She told them 43 times they were in the wrong home. Police had been looking for a suspect they believed had a gun, ammunition and a small number of drugs.

He was actually next door and on an electronic monitoring system.

“To have my home invaded the way it was for over 40 minutes,” Young said. “To have police officers yelling at me, pointing guns at me, telling me to calm down, making me stand in front of them naked, putting handcuffs on me while I was naked – no one should have to experience that.”

Young’s lawyer called it a galling example of police incompetence and unprofessionalism.

“You don’t have to be a police officer or detective to know the person you’re looking for is next door with an electronic monitoring anklet on his ankle – you don’t have to be a crack police officer to figure that out,” attorney Keenan Saulter said.

Young and her attorney said the city went to court to keep the video from public view.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot addressed the fiasco. She apologized directly to Young.

“I was completely and totally appalled as a human being, as a Black woman and a parent, but absent that reality I could have easily been Ms. Young,” Lightfoot said.

She said she was blindsided by the video and uninformed by her own corporation counsel and police department.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized Wednesday to a social worker whose home was wrongly raided by police officers who did not allow the woman to put on any clothes before handcuffing her.

“If you can hear, my voice is hoarse,” Lightfoot said. “I have been unsparing to all in this colossal mess.”

A civilian review board is investigating the 2019 incident at Anjanette Young’s home of which Chicago’s WBBM-TV obtained body camera footage. Earlier this week Lightfoot’s administration went to federal court to stop the station from airing the footage, but was denied.

Lightfoot initially tried to distance herself from the incident, saying it happened before she took office in May 2019 and blaming the Civilian Office of Police Accountability for not releasing the video earlier. COPA’s investigation, which could include recommendations for disciplining officers, is ongoing.

But the disturbing video prompted wide criticism, including from Chicago aldermen who called for more hearings on the “cover-up of a wrongful police raid” and Black state legislators who called it an “act of racism, gendered violence and yet another violation of a Black woman’s dignity and safety.”

In the video, officers break down Young’s door and she can be repeatedly heard screaming, “You’ve got the wrong house!” Young said she didn’t have time to dress before several officers stormed into her apartment.

Lightfoot apologized to Young for the incident during an emotional news conference and for the attempt to block it from being aired.

“I am deeply sorry and troubled that her home was invaded and that she had to face the humiliation and trauma that she suffered. That is just not right,” Lightfoot said. “It simply should not have happened. And I will make sure that there is full accountability for what took place.”

Lightfoot said concerns about officers searching the wrong homes has led to changes in search warrant protocol. She said the city would change its policies to make it easier to release body camera video in similar circumstances.

Young obtained the video as part of her lawsuit against the city. The city had also filed a request to have Young sanctioned for allegedly violating a confidentiality order. Lightfoot said Wednesday that Young should not be punished and she is a victim.

“I want accountability,” Young told reporters in Chicago. “I don’t need social media followers, I don’t need that type of stuff. Accountability.”

