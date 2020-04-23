Coroner identifies body of 23-year-old man found in Central Illinois lake

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man’s body was pulled from Kaufman Lake in Champaign on Wednesday morning. The family of Jeremy Wallace first said it was him. He was reported missing to police earlier this month.

It happened near West Springfield Avenue and Ginger Bend Drive.

Wallace was last seen just a few blocks away from the lake.

One man said he was just going out for a walk when he saw several police, fire and a rescue truck surrounding the lake. He knew something was wrong.

Police said they got a call around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a body partially submerged in the water. When they got to the scene, they found a man’s body around 15 feet from the shore.

People who were out at the lake as it happened said they were told to leave the area.

“At first they said we could walk that way but we had to turn around and come back,” said Steve Francis. “But by the time we got over there another policeman came and told us they were shutting the whole park down, so everyone had to leave.”

Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Jeremy Wallace later Wednesday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. His death is under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

