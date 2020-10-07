Democrats push back on GOP warnings on graduated income tax vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Democrats are pushing back against Republican warnings that passing a graduated income tax would mean a tax on retirement income.

The question on the ballot you’ll see in November asks if the state should abolish the flat tax and allow lawmakers to set higher tax rates on higher earners.

The Illinois Policy Institute filed a lawsuit arguing the language explaining the referendum includes a “misleading statement that will induce retirees into voting to impose on themselves a tax on retirement income.”

The lawsuit is based on comments Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs made in June.

“What I find funny is is the group that is taking my statements and trying to use this to harm the fair tax has been a group that’s been trying to take away retirement benefits for years. It’s it’s hypocritical,” Frerichs said.

Right now, everyone in Illinois pays 4.95% in income tax. If 60% of voters approve the change to the State Constitution, the General Assembly could set new rates for different income brackets.

