Don’t post pictures of your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media, BBB warns

PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 16: A healthcare worker displays a COVID-19 vaccine record card at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The first rounds of Pfizer’s vaccine were administered in Oregon on Wednesday. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. (NewsNation Now) — The Better Business Bureau is warning Americans not to share their coronavirus vaccination cards on social media because the information on the cards could be used to steal your identity.

“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine,” the BBB said. “If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”

If you still want to share you got vaccinated on social media, here are some ways to safely share the news:

Take a photo of your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame that says you got vaccinated. This way you are not sharing out personal details.

Set your privacy settings on social media so that it only shares your personal updates with friends and family.

Be wary of social media trends and questionnaires that ask personal questions. “Some of these ‘favorite things’ [such as songs, TV shows or even cars you previously owned] are commonly used passwords or security questions,” the BBB said.

The BBB also warned fake vaccination cards were sold on TikTok and eBay in the United Kingdom and it’s only a matter of time before that scam reaches the United States. By posting photos of your vaccine card on social media, it gives scammers information they can use to create and sell fake ones.