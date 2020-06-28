Family, friends, colleagues mourn loss of Illinois deputy

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — Friends, family, and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year-old Champaign County deputy.

The patrol car of Taylor Briggs is draped outside the Champaign County Sheriff’s office in his honor.

The sheriff says Briggs was out for a run in savoy Thursday night when he collapsed from an unknown medical emergency.

A woman found him on a grassy parkway and performed CPR until an ambulance took him to Carle Hospital. Briggs was pronounced dead there.

He had only been patrolling on his own for a few months.

Briggs’s friend says he was a leader with so much potential, and an even better friend to have in your corner.

“That’s what a lot of people really loved about him. It just really all clicked for him as far as being a police officer, and using that to help other people…wanting to be a change and be a force for good,” said friend Trace Tuthill.

Briggs was engaged and planned to marry later this year.

The sheriff says an autopsy from Friday morning only determined that Briggs died from an unspecified natural cause.

The coroner ruled out any trauma, and is still trying to pinpoint an exact cause.