Gov. Pritzker encourages police give warnings for not wearing masks in public, but arrests could happen if people refuse

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — During Sunday’s press conference, Governor Pritzker was asked about additional consequences if people are tired of following social distancing guidelines, including refusing to wear a face covering in public.

The Governor explained that he is discouraging police from making arrests to enforce social distancing guidelines because he believes people will do the right thing.

However, he did discuss the possibility of making an arrest if a person is continually refusing to cooperate with the measures.

We have asked officers . Officers do have the ability to ultimately enforce that with people. Not just with the ability to remind them, but if they refuse and repeatedly refuse, there is the ability for the police officers to charge them with reckless conduct and take them into custody. Though, we are discouraging them from doing that because we believe that people in general will follow the rules.” Governor J.B. Pritzker

A video of a large party in Chicago is going viral after many people are upset with the direct disobedience of the stay-at-home order.

