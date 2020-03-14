Governor Pritzker announces Medicaid expansion to combat COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — During Saturday’s press conference, Governor Pritzker announced that his administration will file a federal waiver expanding Medicare coverage.

If the waiver is approved, Illinois Medicaid holders would be able to see additional medical providers and increased access to services.

The move comes after the Governor expanded unemployment insurance and called for utilities to stop shut off’s and late fees.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

