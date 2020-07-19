High Times hosting Cannabis Cup in Illinois next month

Marijuana seen on the road between the municipalities of Toribio and Caloto in the department of Cauca, Colombia, on March 15, 2016. Several municipalities in the southern Colombian department of Cauca have been caught in the crossfire for years, in the armed conflict between the FARC guerrillas and the military and police. Traces of the conflict can be seen on the walls marked by gunfire and in the ruins of houses destroyed by bombs that have left dozens dead and have displaced hundreds of families. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN)– Marijuana magazine High Times is hosting a Cannabis Cup in Illinois for the first time ever.

The event is open to the Illinois public and will see the largest pool of judges in history, High Times said.

Intake will take place from Aug. 17-20 in Chicago, St. Charles, Effingham, Sauget and Normal. The judging time frame will be between Aug. 25 – Sept. 23.

An award show will follow in September. The event is open to adults over 21 or medical patients over 18.

Competition Categories:

Indica Flower Sativa Flower Hybrid Flower Pre-Rolls Non-Solvent Concentrates Solvent Concentrates Vape Pens & Cartridges Edibles

Any questions or comments please send an email to competition@hightimes.com.

