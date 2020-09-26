IDPH reports 2,441 new cases of COVID-19, 25 more deaths

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 – Sept. 25 is 3.6%.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Greene County: 1 male 60s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s
- McLean County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Wabash County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 60s
As of Friday night, 1,597 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 355 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
