IL Board of Education gives new in-person schooling guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — New COVID-19 safety guidelines released by the Illinois State Board of Education suggest in-person learning should be prioritized over extracurricular activities.

The guidelines released Tuesday in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health say capacity limits for in-person learning, and activities like lunch, will be determined by the space’s ability to accommodate social distancing.

The board now defines social distancing for in-person learning as three to six feet for students and fully vaccinated staff.

The Health Department is no longer recommending school districts perform coronavirus screening on school grounds. However, school district may continue to do so if that’s their preference.