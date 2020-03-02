Illinois’ first African American Chief Justice passes away

(WTVO) — Justice Charles E. Freeman, who had a long and distinguished career on the Illinois Supreme Court from 1990 to 2018 and was the first African American to serve on the Court and as Chief Justice, passed away on March 2, 2020. He was 86.

The Supreme Court of Illinois made the announcement on Monday.

Chief Justice Anne M. Burke released a statement:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Justice Charles E. Freeman. Charles and I had been acquaintances for several decades before I joined the court, having often attended many of the same social events. However, we became close friends once we became colleagues and I considered Charles to be my mentor. He was a gentleman and a truly gracious individual. I never heard him say an unkind word about anyone. He was a consensus builder and treated everyone equally and with respect.”

Born in Richmond, Virginia, on December 12, 1933, Freeman descended from slaves freed by Quakers before the American Civil War. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Union University in 1954 and earned his Juris Doctor from the John Marshall Law School in 1962.

Freeman won election to the Cook County Circuit Court in 1976 and served for 10 years. During that tenure he was the first African American to swear in a Chicago Mayor, when he administered the oath of office in 1983 to his longtime friend, Harold Washington. For several years, the two attorneys had shared an office in Chicago.

“Charles and I came from very different backgrounds, and we didn’t always see eye-to-eye on the law, but he was always one of my closest friends on the court,” said retired Justice Robert R. Thomas. “We shared so many great laughs over the years, and I will miss him dearly.”

Elected to the First District Appellate Court in 1986, Freeman served that same year as Presiding Judge of the Third Division and as a member of the First District Executive Committee. In 1990, in a First Judicial District election to fill the Illinois Supreme Court vacancy of Seymour Simon, Freeman defeated Republican Robert Chapman Buckley 62 percent to 38 percent.

One of Freeman’s most publicized cases was the 1994 decision involving DuPage County defendant Rolando Cruz, convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering 10-year-old Jeanine Nicarico, despite no physical evidence linking him to the crime.

The Illinois Supreme Court in 1990 and 1992 upheld Cruz’s conviction and death sentence, but heard the case again in 1994, after a sheriff’s lieutenant admitted he had lied under oath about Cruz’s statements regarding the murder. In delivering the People v. Cruz opinion reversing his conviction, Justice Freeman considered the “impact our decision will have upon Jeanine Nicarico’s surviving family and friends.” Yet, he reasoned, “we are duty bound to play a larger role in preserving that very basic guarantee of our democratic society, that every person, however culpable, is entitled to a fair and impartial trial. We cannot deviate from the obligation of that role.” Another man eventually admitted to the murder, and in 2002 Cruz received a pardon from Governor George Ryan.

He expressed pride in having increased the number of African Americans and Jews on the bench, appointing 11 African Americans and nine Jews.

Among the awards and accolades Freeman received were the Freedom Award from the John Marshall Law School, the Seymour Simon Justice Award from the Jewish Judges Association, the Earl Burrus Dickerson Award from the Chicago Bar Association, and the Ira B. Platt Award and the Presidential Award from the Cook County Bar Association.

He is survived by his son, Kevin (wife Cami) Freeman, grandchildren Skye Marie Freeman and Miles Charles Freeman, as well as his brother James Freeman in Richmond, Va.

