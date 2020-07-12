Illinois mayor says KKK propaganda spread around town is ‘horrible movement backward’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday morning, Bloomington residents near Vale and Oakland found sandwich bags stuff with KKK propaganda inside, which Mayor Tari Renner called a “horrible movement backward” for the city.

We certainly have to recognize that these don’t reflect the values of the City of Bloomington. Bloomington is the home of the national movement, ‘Not in Our Town.’ We embrace the American ideal of a melting pot. We welcome people of all races, ethnic backgrounds, religions, and that’s who we are. That’s what we’re about, and we embrace the process of making America a more perfect union, and we’re not moving backward. This would be a horrible movement backward. We’re not going to do that. TARI RENNER, MAYOR | CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

Bloomington’s mayor encourages any community members who find leaflets to call the police department and report where it was found at 309-820-8888.