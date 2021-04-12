Illinois prisons plan to allow inmate visitors once again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Corrections announced they will be resuming in-person visits for the first time since pre-pandemic.

IDOC suspended visitations on March, 14th 2020.

Anyone who enters a facility will be screened for COVID symptoms and will be provided a mask. Visiting tables are installed with plexi-glass barriers to allow for social distancing.

“Maintaining family connection is a vital component of an incarcerated person’s mental and emotional well-being,” said IDOC Acting Director Rob Jeffreys. “Because of the aggressive measures the Department has taken to mitigate COVID-19 within our facilities, IDOC is one of the few correctional systems in the nation now reopening to visitors.”

Visits are scheduled online. Dixon Correctional Center will allow visitors inside beginning April, 19th.

See full visitation start dates below:

April 12, 2021: East Moline Correctional Center

April 19, 2021: Graham, Taylorville, Jacksonville, Dixon, Centralia, and Stateville Correctional Centers; Stateville Northern Reception Center; Fox Valley, Crossroads and North Lawndale ATCs; Elgin Treatment Center

April 26, 2021: Pinckneyville, Sheridan, Big Muddy River, Pontiac, Shawnee, Vienna, Hill, Lawrence, Illinois River, Robinson, and Vandalia Correctional Centers; Joliet Treatment Center; Peoria ATC; Kewanee and Murphysboro Life Skills Re-Entry Centers

May 3, 2021: Southwestern Illinois, Decatur, Logan, Lincoln, Western Illinois, Danville, and Menard Correctional Centers