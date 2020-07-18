Illinois reports 1,276 new coronavirus cases Saturday, 18 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – 1,276 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths were reported Saturday as the state broke its single-day testing record for the third straight day.
IDPH is now reporting a total of 160,610 total coronavirus cases and 7,290 deaths since the pandemic began. In the last day, a male teen in Cook County died of the virus. At this time, it’s unknown what age he was.
A record 46,099 tests were collected in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,212,389. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from July 11–July 17 is 2.9%.
As of Friday night, 1,360 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
1,384 new cases and 22 deaths were reported on Friday.
