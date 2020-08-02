Illinois reports 1,467 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 14 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,467 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 14 additional deaths.

There are now a total of 181,943 cases in Illinois and 7,517 deaths.

Within the past day, 38,945 new tests were collected for a total of 2,778,322.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from July 26 – August 1 is 3.9%.

As of Saturday night, 1,407 people in Illinois are hospitalized with COVID-19, 339 patients are in the ICU and 126 are on ventilators.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

