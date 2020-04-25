Illinois sheriff refuses to enforce updated “stay at home” order

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff disagrees with Governor Pritzker’s latest “stay at home” order policy and is refusing to enforce the rules within his agency.

When the governor announced the “stay at home” order would be extended to May 30th, he included several changes. One stated that, starting May 1st, people will be required to wear a face mask in public when they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance.

Sheriff Joshua Blackwell is taking a strong stance against this. He says, “If he [Governor Pritzker] wants to come out with the guidelines, that’s great. But as far as a law enforcement standpoint, we’re not going to enforce it. I’m especially not going to make my employees wear masks. They’ve all been offered masks and if they want to wear them they can but I’m not going to mandate it unless they are dealing with someone who specifically has COVID-19.”

Another reason he doesn’t plan to enforce the rule is because of the amount of people in Douglas County that have been affected by COVID-19 compared to other areas. “It’s a national pandemic but if you look at Douglas County we have twelve residents with COVID which is .0006% of our population” says Sheriff Blackwell. For some perspective, Douglas County has more cases per 10,000 people than Champaign County. But Douglas County has a much smaller population of about 19,000 people compared to 209,000 in Champaign County.

Sheriff Blackwell believes enforcement of this policy is not a police agency’s responsibility. “There’s a difference between public safety and public health. Again, this is a public health emergency not a law enforcement emergency.”

Governor Pritzker responded to this directly at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing. He said, “I feel badly for the people in that county that they have somebody who doesn’t recognize that this is a worldwide and very virulent virus that is among us. It’s not going away and we’ll have to follow the rules in order to get through this, keep people alive, and be able to reopen our economy.”

In turn, Sheriff Blackwell came back with a question for the governor saying, “If it’s so important that people wear masks and if this is such a dire need, why not make it effective today instead of waiting until May 1st?”

The county coroner does have some legal power over the sheriff, but only in criminal matters. It’s the sheriff’s decision not to enforce this and nobody in the county has authority over him in this matter.

Our sister station WCIA contacted other sheriff’s offices to find out what their policies are. For example, the Champaign County Sheriff is requiring all staff to wear masks when they come in contact with other people.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

