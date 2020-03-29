Illinois State Police looking for endangered 83-year-old man

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — Robert MacMillin, 83, of Northbrook is missing and presumed to be in danger. Officials activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert and sent out the following press release:

At the request of the Northbrook Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Northbrook Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Robert MacMillin, an 83 year old white male,

MacMillin is 6 foot 1 and weighs 198 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

MacMillin was last seen leaving his residence at 11:20 a.m on March 28th, 2020 in Northbrook, Illinois.

He was driving a silver 2012 ford fusion with Illinois License plate, E M A C M 1.

MacMillin has a condition that places him in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert MacMillin should contact the Northbrook Police Department at 847-272-2131, or contact 911.

