Illinois State Police need help locating this woman with a medical condition

State News
Posted: / Updated:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ill. (WHBF) — An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been activated by the Illinois State Police at the request of the Milledgeville Police Department for a 62-year-old white female who was last seen in the 300 block of Maine Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Susan L. Redell, is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Redell was last seen wearing a long black leather trenchcoat, an Aztec-themed poncho, jeans and black calf-length, moccasin-style boots.

Ms. Redell has a condition that places her in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Susan Redell should contact the Milledgeville Police Department at 815-225-7134 or dial 9-1-1.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women of Rockford