Illinois unemployment rate recovering but groups still having trouble helping jobless

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The jobless rate in Illinois is heading in the right direction. The latest numbers from the Department of Employment Security show an overall increase in employment and in available jobs. However, there’s a long way to go before the numbers are back to where they were.

The Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce is always trying to help black people in the area find work during the pandemic. With the unemployment rate dropping from 14.5% to 11.3% from June to July, the numbers are looking more promising.

“We have had employers reach out, on almost a weekly basis to see if we know of any quality and job-ready professionals who are interested in seeking employment,” explained Dominic Watson of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce.

The dip in the unemployment rate comes with an increase of nearly 100,000 available jobs in the state since last month. That isn’t making it easier for groups like the Black Chamber of Commerce and the Springfield Urban League to help people find work.

“It has been in some ways easier to help others find jobs based on their education level and their experience they may have, but for those who are struggling the most, it is still challenging to meet the criteria for job opportunities,” explained Marcus Jackson of the Springfield Urban League.

For Dominic Watson and the Black Chamber of Commerce, the increase has been noticeable. The jobs they have been able to pair people with are not temporary.

“We are trending upward. We still need resources. We still need tools in our tool shed, that way we can increase our job readiness,” Watson said.

The increase in available jobs and the dip in unemployment numbers is still only a small step on the way back to normal. There are still nearly 450,000 fewer jobs available in the state than there were in July of last year. The unemployment rate remains 7.5 points higher since last year.

