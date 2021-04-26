Indiana gun shop sued for selling guns used in Chicago crimes

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is suing an Indiana gun store, contending it has sold hundreds of guns to straw buyers that have ended up in the hands of felons or at crime scenes in the city.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Illinois seeks a court order requiring Westforth Sports Inc. of Gary to cease practices contributing to gun trafficking, as well as unspecified damages.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said research by the city and federal law enforcement partners shows Westforth Sports is selling thousands of crime guns every year. She added the time for asking them to stop has passed.

Westforth Sports had no immediate comment.