Lawmakers, advocate want to mandate and expand sex ed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Planned Parenthood, advocates for equality and the state’s Coalition Against Sexual Assault are all supporting a new measure at the capitol surrounding sex education.

The REACH Act would require schools around the state to implement age-appropriate and gender inclusive sex ed curriculum. The courses would explore topics like personal safety, healthy relationships, body image and sexual orientation.

One high school student from Marion said it would be helpful for students to learn more about gender expressions in school.

“I think it’s very important and vital that at a young age you know what a healthy relationship looks light. It’s not just dating, it’s friendships that you have and healthy bonds you build with people. It’s just important,” said Marion High School senior Tre Graham.

The bill calls for the programs to be phased in over time to give districts time to work on the curriculum. Parents would have the option to remove their child from the classes if the proposal were to become law.

