Governor Pritzker gives COVID-19 daily update

(WTVO) — Governor Pritzker gave his daily press conference at 2:30 p.m. He announced 168 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced a “shelter-in-place” order for the entire state starting Saturday at his Friday coronavirus briefing.

Gov. Pritzker announced another death due to the virus, a Cook County woman in her 70’s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 163 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 585 in 25 counties. New cases were reported in Adams, Christian, and McLean counties.

Winnebago County has an additional confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to two.

The Governor’s drastic action, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday, would restrict residents to stay in their home to slow the spread of coronavirus infections.

Under the directive, in effect until April 7th, residents would still be allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and to take walks outside. Roads will remain open to travel as well.

“Grocery stories, pharmacies, gas stations, these sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate,” he said. “There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas, or medicine. Buy what you need within reason. There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard.

“We will never shut these services down.”

Police departments will be able to enforce the order, Pritzker said.



