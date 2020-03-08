Man shot to death Saturday at Airbnb party in Barrington Hills

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WGN) — A man was found shot to death early Saturday following a party at an Airbnb in Barrington Hills.

Just after 3:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Old Sutton Road on the report of shots fired.

Police found a man shot to death following a large party at an Airbnb. Police said the party was held by individuals not from Barrington Hills.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is not active threat to the public.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

Airbnb issued the following statement.

“The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

