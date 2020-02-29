Meth trafficking ring leader sentenced to 30 years in prison

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for leading a pure ‘ice’ meth traffic ring in East Central Illinois.

Travis Tuggle, 38, pleaded guilty last September. He distributed more than 45 pounds of highly pure ‘ice’ meth, valued at more than $1 million, to drug users in Coles County from late 2013 to early 2016. Up until 2013, the most common type of meth found in East Central Illinois was impure and locally manufactured.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuggle started the trafficking ring while in an Illinois prison in 2012. After he was released, he started recruiting people to assist in the ring, some of whom were familiar with manufacturing meth and knew users in and around Coles County.

He imported the drugs from Chicago, which were transported with methods such as placed in spare tires and trap compartments.

The office said people Tuggle recruited sold the drugs on the street while he managed the money and dealt with the supply chain and couriers. One woman who was hired to help count the money reported that on at least fifty separate occasions, she counted between $6,000 and $18,000 for him.

Nine other men were charged and convicted in the conspiracy. No word on their sentences.

