Noncitizen immigrants to get health coverage in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Low-income immigrants ages 65 and older in Illinois will be eligible for health care coverage that is similar to Medicaid despite their immigration status.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the expansion was part of the state budget passed this year.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services says the program is expected to cost the state $5 million. Eligible applicants can enroll for the program in December through the state website and call centers.

They will be able to apply for retroactive coverage which will cover health care bills from the past year.

