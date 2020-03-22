Peoria hotel offers rooms to COVID-19 patients if needed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels are seeing a decrease in booked rooms.

The Peoria Courtyard Marriott and adjoining Pere de Marquette have offered their rooms for patients infected with the disease.

Jeff Mclinden, General Manager of the Pere de Marquette hotel says if it gets to that point they will be willing to offer rooms for patients to receive treatment.

OSF Healthcare spokeswoman, Libby Allison told our sister station over the phone it’s not at that point yet.

