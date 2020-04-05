Peoria NICU nurse loses home in a house fire, family left homeless

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family of four is left homeless after their East Peoria home engulfed in flames Friday night.

Carissa and Ryan Cole said they lost everything in the fire, only walking away with the clothes on their back. The Ryans have a three-year-old daughter and a baby on the way. Carissa is five months pregnant and a NICU nurse at a Peoria hospital.

East Peoria Assistant Fire Chief Dan Decker said crews were called out to the 200 block of Julian Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a garage fire. Upon arrival, he said firefighters found the single-story home submerged in flames.

Decker said power lines were down and active which made suppression of the fire more difficult.

At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation and Decker said no injuries were reported.

A Gofundme page was created to help the family get back on their feet.