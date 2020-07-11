Police looking for missing pregnant Illinois teenager

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police went to Facebook, asking for help in locating a missing pregnant teenager Saturday.

According to Pekin Police 19-year-old Jordan Berry went missing around midnight. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time. Police say she is eight months pregnant.

Police say Berry’s family is worried about her and would like to know if she is ok.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pekin Police at 309-478-5330.

