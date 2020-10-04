Police search for three missing Illinois girls

UPDATE: The girls have been found safely.

MOLINE, Ill. (WHBF) The Moline Police Department asks help from the community in reuniting three girls with their parents.

Aniyah, 14; Ashaunte, 12; and Alexus, 11; left their Moline residence without their parents’ knowledge sometime overnight and haven’t returned, according to a department Facebook post.

“If you know where these three girls are, please help us, so we can get them home to their parents. Please call your local police department or call QComm911 at 309-797-0401,” it says.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

