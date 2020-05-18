Some Illinois lawmakers say they won’t wear face masks when session reopens on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are set to come back into session on Wednesday, but some say they won’t wear face masks.

The State’s Department of Public Health guidelines for lawmakers’ return says face coverings must be worn at all times. Some state representatives attended a rally at the capitol this weekend. Hundreds of people who were in attendance were reportedly not wearing masks.

Some argue wearing face coverings should be a choice. Illinois health officials say wearing them is an order people need to follow.

“As you cough, talk and sneeze, those droplets would be expelled from your mouth and nose. So you are keeping those to yourself while trying to protect the public around you. So yes, we want to continue to use those very simple measures,” explained Dr. Ngozi Ezike of the IDPH.

One of the representatives at the rally, Chris Miller, says he doesn’t want face masks to become a distraction from the issues lawmakers need to take up.

