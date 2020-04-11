State emergency grants to provide 7 million meals for elderly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Elderly people in the state will get an extra hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Aging announced on Saturday that 7 million meals will be distributed across the sate to support meal programs for those at the highest risk of hunger.

“We have been supplying our providers with more dollars to assist them with unmet needs, and we have anticipated that the demand for home delivered meals is going to continue to increase, as we have already seen,” said Paula Basta, Director of IDoA.

“I would also like to encourage everyone to be mindful of our older family members, friends, or neighbors, and check in to see how they are doing. Find a creative way to communicate with them during this time and monitor their health. As Governor Pritzker said, we are all the first line of protection in our communities.” #AllinIllinois

Over 179,000 seniors were delivered free meals over the course of just one week last month. State officials also say that 35,000 meals are delivered daily and nearly one thousand seniors are referred to the program every day.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

