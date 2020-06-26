State sees slight drop in Coronavirus cases Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 857 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Friday.

This is down from 984 cases on Thursday.

Monday saw the lowest positive cases since the end of March at 462.

Friday’s numbers also included an additional 39 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 140,291 cases, including 6,847 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 19–June 25 is 3%.