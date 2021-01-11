Two people found dead in parking lot of suburban Chicago UPS facility

HODGKINS, Ill. (AP) – Suburban Chicago police responding to a call of shots fired at a UPS facility on Monday found two people dead in an employee parking lot.

In a statement, Hodgkins police say they received the report of shots fired shortly before 1 p.m. Spokesman Rodney Cummings said when officers arrived, they found two people unresponsive on the ground. Paramedics at the scene pronounced the two dead. A semi-automatic firearm was recovered at the scene.

The identities of the deceased, a male and a female, have been determined, but their names won’t be released until relatives have been notified, Cummings said. The deceased female worked for UPS, according to authorities.

Police said the incident was being investigated as a murder-suicide, and authorities do not anticipate any further danger to the public, Cummings said.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this afternoon, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities,” UPS spokesman Matthew O’Connor said in a statement, adding the company couldn’t comment on the investigation into the shooting.

The Village of Hodgkins, about 14 miles (22.3 km) southwest of Chicago, has a population of about 1,800.