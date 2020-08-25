University Illinois at Chicago starts COVID-19 vaccine trial

CHICAGO (WGN/WTVO) — The University of Illinois at Chicago began clinical trials on a potential COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

According to university officials, researchers will enroll up to 1,000 people into the trial to test the vaccine’s effectiveness. The vaccine was developed by Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna, according to the University.

The study’s leading doctor Richard Novak said the university is looking to see both if the vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19, as well as if those infected have better outcomes with the vaccine.

“For example, if people with the vaccine have a lower chance of needing to be hospitalized when they do get sick, this would also be a really positive step forward and dramatically impact public health,” Novak said.

According to officials, participants will be randomly assigned to groups that will receive two doses of either the vaccine or a placebo over the course of four weeks.

Some of the survey’s participants will begin receiving shots on Monday, with the university eventually aiming to administer shots to 20 to 40 people per day.

So far, more than 8,000 people have volunteered for the study, both through contacting the national registry and by contacting the university directly.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the study can sign up online or call UIC researchers at 312-355-0656.