State of Illinois makes changes to ease unemployment filing

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With thousands of Illinoisans applying for unemployment benefits due to COVID-19, the Department of Employment Securities website and phone lines have not been working properly.

Governor Pritzker acknowledged the problems with the system, and the Department of Employment Security is in the process of upgrading their systems to handle the increased applications, but they are asking applicants to wait to apply until it is there turn.

People with last names that start with letters A through M are asked to file their claims online on Sundays, Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Last names that start with N-Z will be asked to file online on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Those who are looking to file over the phone are also under the similar guidelines.

Last Names beginning with A through M will need to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:30 am and 6 pm.

Last names beginning with letters N through Z should call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 7:30 am through 6 pm.

Online Claims will also be shut down from 8 pm to 10 pm every night.

