CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police arrested Kywaun Sterling, 24, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night, ultimately leading to the discovery of weapons and drugs.

According to police, a trooper observed Sterling’s SUV commit multiple traffic violations and attempted to pull him over around 10:01 p.m. near 125th Street and Loomis Avenue.

Police said Sterling fled at high speed, so a Chicago Police helicopter was brought in to conduct aerial surveillance.

Sterling crashed near 151st and Western Avenue and got out of the vehicle and ran, discarding evidence as he went, police said.

The helicopter continued following him, assisting police with setting up a perimeter. Authorities said Sterling attempted to cross Dixie Highway, but was apprehended.

A search of the SUV — which was reported stolen — revealed the discovery of a loaded handgun and a loaded rifle. A police K9 was able to locate over 1,000 grams of cannabis, 70 grams of narcotics, fentanyl pills, and another loaded handgun.

Sterling was charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a machine gun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no Firearm Owner’s Identification, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, resisting arrest, and other traffic violations.

He was booked into the Riverdale Police Department.