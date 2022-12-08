(WTVO) — The Illinois lawmaker who’s filed a bill banning the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more says the measure will be of high priority next month.

According to The Center Square, state Rep. Morgan, D-Deerfield, expects the bill to pass when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session on Jan. 4.

The measure also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) unless they are in the military.

Members of two groups have vowed to file lawsuits if the Morgan’s bill passes. Dan Eldridge, president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies and Indoor Range in Naperville, says the ban will turn law-abiding gun owners into criminals.

GunsSaveLife.com founder John Boch also promised to sue.

“I think this bill is going to be what’s gonna wake up the sleeping giants who say ‘hey, no, we’ve had enough. You never are satisfied by taking little pieces so we’re going to take a bigger chunk of the pie back this time,’” Boch told WMAY radio.

Pritzker Wednesday said he stands by the constitutionality of the measure.

“Not a constitutional lawyer but I will say that my expectation is that there will be lawsuits because once it’s passed the people who oppose it, that’s really all that’s left for them,” the governor told reporters. “I believe that this is a constitutional proposal.”

The Illinois House reconvenes Jan. 4. The Senate is back in session Jan. 11.