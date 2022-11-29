SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Treasurer is preparing to auction more items from its unclaimed property vault online in time for the holidays.

The 100 auction lots include two .999 silver coins commemorating the anniversaries of Snow White and Mickey Mouse, tickets from the 1934 World Fair and 1893 Columbian Exposition, a .999 silver Michael Jordan baseball card as well as coins, bills, gold and silver and jewelry.

“Our online auction is a wonderful opportunity to discover rare and memorable finds, either for yourself or for that special someone who will appreciate them as gifts,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “You won’t even need to leave the comfort of your own home to participate in the auction.”

All items are from the state’s unclaimed property program, where the state holds onto cash and valuables from dormant safe deposit boxes or bank accounts, as well as missing paychecks and insurance turned over from private companies. Any item up for auction was usually turned over to the state 10 years ago or longer. All proceeds will be held for the owners or their heirs of their property.

The list of all items up for grabs at the auction is available to view here. In order to place a bid, you need to have an iBid account. To register for iBid, click here.

Bidding begins Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and ends Dec. 9 with different times for different lots.

You can check to see if the state is holding onto your unclaimed property at this website.