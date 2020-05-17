Stateline church offers drive-thru communion

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline church is putting a unique spin on the holy sacraments. The Old Stone Church in Rockton is now offering drive-thru communion service.
With church doors closed during the stay-at-home order, organizers say the idea for a curbside prayer service seemed like the perfect solution. Church leaders say their first day was a success.
“We’ve had great attendance today. Everybody looks happy to see somebody, you know, see a real person and talk with them and have a prayer, so we’re very happy,” explained Rev. Dan Herman.
Reverend Herman also posted his phone number on the church’s marquee for residents to reach out with concerns during the pandemic. Drive-thru communion is open for worshipers of all denominations on Sunday mornings from 9 to 11.
