Stateline communities declare snow emergencies ahead of weekend storm

Mario Vieira, a custodian at the Beatrice H. Wood Elementary School in Plainville, Mass. struggles with a snowblower Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 while clearing sidewalks and walkways after the area received a blanket of wet, heavy snow overnight. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

(WTVO) — The following cities have declared a snow emergency ahead of this weekend’s winter storm:

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency beginning 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets until Friday at 1:00 p.m.

The City of Freeport will be under a snow emergency until Saturday morning. The City requests residents park vehicles in driveways by 8:00 a.m. Thursday and observe even/odd parking protocols until 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 6th, 2021.

This list will be updated as more municipalities are added.

