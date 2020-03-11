Stateline communities supporting local first responders in tribute to deputy police chief for five years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –It’s been five years since a Rockford Police Department Deputy Chief, Greg Lindmark took his own life. Since then, family and community members have raised awareness for first responders fighting PTSD.

The Greg Lindmark Foundation, created by Greg’s family to provide education and treatment for first responders, has scheduled over 130 confidential counseling visits. The foundation also played a crucial role in the legislation of Greg Lindmark Memorial Law in 2017, which requires police officers to be trained in PTSD and cumulative stress.

The former deputy chief’s brother, Brad Lindmark, says more first responders commit suicide in this country than die in the line of duty.

“They sign up for this job, which basically is nothing good. They’re always going to bad scenes,” Lindmark said. “It’s horrible that that’s happening to our first responders in this country. With the support of our sponsors and the community…it’s been a blessing the last two years with the Rockford IceHogs helping us accomplish our goals.”

The Rockford IceHogs will be supporting the Greg Lindmark Foundation while hosting their 21st Annual Jersey Auction Night on March 21 at BMO Harris Bank Center. As fans bid on its Wagon Wheel Cardinals uniforms, proceeds will support the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Director of business operations for the Rockford IceHogs Mike Peck comments on how first responders play such an important role in the community.

“At some point in time, whether you get into a fender bender, or you need an EMT, or your house is on fire, whatever you need, you’re going to need a first responder,” Peck said. “So I think just the opportunity to give back is super important.”

Peck says the IceHogs hopes to reach a goal of raising around $70,000 at the auction.

