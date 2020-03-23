Stateline company creating medical masks for assisted living centers

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline upholstery shop is using its materials to help assisted local living centers. Boots Upholstery, located at 4950 Nimtz Road in Loves Park, is doing its part to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Medical providers reached out to the Boots Company for help creating high-quality masks and after a quick turnaround, employees and volunteers started production on Sunday.

“We’re closed until the 8th of April due to the order, so we have the facilities and the material. We offered her to be able to use these so here we are 24 hours later, making masks and we’ll continue to do this as long as needed,” explained the shop’s general manager Eric Gillam.

The masks will be used by both patients and providers in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while providing the same level of care.

