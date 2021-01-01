Stateline family welcomes baby boy on New Year’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Only 23 minutes after the clock struck midnight, the first baby was born in Rockford in 2021. It’s a boy!
Wilder was delivered at SwedishAmerican weighing in at 8 pounds and 8 ounces. He is 19 inches long.
His parents, Lauren and Andrew St. John, say they are thrilled to welcome their second child.
“My initial thoughts are there are a lot of people out there having a rough year, I mean all over the world you know we’re excited, we have another boy at home. We’re excited to have the opportunity to raise a couple kids to help lift other people’s burdens,” The St. John’s said.
Lauren and Andrew say Wilder has an older brother waiting at home anxious to meet him.
