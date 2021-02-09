Stateline H.S. hoops scores for Monday, February 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Here are the high school basketball scores from around the area for Monday, February 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dixon 59 Byron 58
Genoa-Kingston 59 North Boone 37
Stillman Valley 61 Oregon 24
Rockford Lutheran 93 Mendota 21
Winnebago 70 Rock Falls 63
Dakota 42 Orangeville 39 OT
Aquin 75 Pearl City 19
Eastland 61 Forreston 41
Parkview Christian 40 South Beloit 31
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dixon 55 Byron 46 OT
Genoa-Kingston 56 North Boone 31
Stillman Valley 62 Oregon 23
Winnebago 39 Rock Falls 34
