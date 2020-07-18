Stateline man sentenced for role in 2018 double murder cover-up

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A stateline man who helped his brother cover up a 2018 double murder has been sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Hsa Htoo, 29 (Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office)

Hsa Htoo, 29, was sentenced Friday in Winnebago County. Htoo pled guilty to Concealment of a Homicidal Death in February.

In February 2018, family members of Danielle Son and her boyfriend Sergio Quiroz were reported missing. There bodies were found under a bridge in Blackhawk Park in Rockford. They had been shot.

An investigation led to Hand Son, the husband of Danielle. Police attempted to arrest Hand Son, but he shot and killed himself after flipping his car during a police chase.

Detectives determined Htoo helped his brother place the bodies in the trunk of a car.

Once released, he will also be required to serve two years probation.

