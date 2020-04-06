Stateline manufacturer to lay off some workers, enact wage freeze

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — Stateline aerospace manufacturer Woodward will be taking action to address the economic impact of COVID-19. According to Woodward administrators, the company will be forced to lay off or furlough some employees.

A company wide wage freeze will be put into effect. The company will not be making any new hires. Woodward says the changes are a result of a long period of uncertainty.

The company says its priority is focusing on employees’ safety while also protecting its business.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories