Stateline manufacturer to lay off some workers, enact wage freeze

(WTVO) — Stateline aerospace manufacturer Woodward will be taking action to address the economic impact of COVID-19. According to Woodward administrators, the company will be forced to lay off or furlough some employees.

A company wide wage freeze will be put into effect. The company will not be making any new hires. Woodward says the changes are a result of a long period of uncertainty.

The company says its priority is focusing on employees’ safety while also protecting its business.

