Stateline nature center joins national viral challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Getting in touch and learning about nature just got a little easier. The Rock River Valley City Nature Challenge asks for residents to get outside and take pictures.

Severson Dells Nature Center helped organize the event locally. First, you’ll have to download the app called iNaturalist.

Then get to snapping photos of birds, plants, or any form of nature in your neighborhood. There’s even a scavenger hunt on the app.

A local teacher who started doing this with her students says it’s an easy way to help them learn.

“They’re pointing stuff out, they’re noticing different bird sounds, different animals and trees it’s kind of nice to see that, instead of being in front of a computer all this time, we’ve been doing that for over a year you know,” said RPS 205 Special Education teacher Kimberly Schelling.